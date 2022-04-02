Aphasia; The Disease That Caused Bruce Willis To Quit Acting.



The American actor Bruce Willis will retire from acting because he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate.



The family of the Die Hard actor, with more than four decades of career, announced the diagnosis through his social networks.



"To Bruce's incredible fans, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health problems, he was diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities," they explained in the publication.



Willis, 67, has been one of the most famous actors in the Hollywood film industry.



"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.



This is a truly challenging time for our philia and we are very grateful for his continued love, support, compassion and support," he added.



Among the titles that stand out in Willis' career are Pulp Fiction (1994), Charlie's Angels: On the Edge (2003). CITY (2005), 12 Monkeys (2005). The Fifth Element (1997). The Sixth Sense (1999). Armageddon (1998). The Indestructibles (2010). Network 2 (2013). Y. The Protected (2000).



"We are going through this as a solid family unit and we wanted to engage his fans because we know , how much he means to you , as you mean to him. As Bruce always says 'live in the moment' and together we plan to do just that," they said.



The statement signed by Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelin. It received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments of support.



Willis' recent films include his appearance in Cosmic Sin, Midnight in the switchgrass, and Out of death.



In recent years, the actor has also starred in commercials in Mexico for a well-known brand