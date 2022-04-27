Elon Musk Announces The Purchase Of Twitter



Now that Elon Musk announced that he would buy Twitter for $44 billion dollars, he also mentioned the financial details of the offer, such as he would pay each shareholder $54.20 per share. The deal would end Twitter's run as a publicly traded company since its initial public offering in 2013. It should be noted that the Twitter platform currently has more than 300 million users, including world leaders, and will be in the hands of the richest person in the world. For whom freedom of expression is fundamental. The billionaire owner of Telsa is considered the richest man in the world, "Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital public square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement. Moments in which the social network Twitter, climbed six percent after the news was released, now the question is, where is Elon Musk getting $21 billion in cash from? According to analysts Musk is providing a capital commitment of $21 billion" There are no details on where that money would come from. In addition to that under pressure, Twitter began negotiating with Musk to buy the company, at the proposed price of $54.20 per share. The deal puts an end to Twitter's run as a publicly traded company since it made its 2013 public offering.



We will have to wait to find out if there will be any changes in Twitter's policies once the social network is in the hands of its new owner.