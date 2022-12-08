Elon Musk Converted Offices At Twitter Headquarters Into Dormitories.  



Elon Musk reportedly fitted out bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters, sources have told Forbes.



The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into the reports.



"We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," a department representative told KQED.

On Tuesday morning, Twitter employees arrived at its San Francisco headquarters to check out the office: beds, nightstand, according to Forbes. Musk was showing support for employees who were so committed to their work that they were willing to sleep in the office.



Sources familiar with the matter told Forbes that there were between 4 and 8 bedrooms per floor that looked "comfortable."

But Estadio tweeted that the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection was launching an investigation into reports of the Twitter redesign.



Patrick Hannan, director of communications for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, later confirmed the investigation to Insider on Wednesday. Hannan said the department had received a complaint about the new Twitter furniture Tuesday morning through San Francisco's 311 system, a hotline for non-urgent municipal inquiries and concerns.



"We investigate all complaints. We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," Hannan explained to Insider via email. "Residential buildings, including those intended for short-term stays, are subject to different building codes. These codes ensure that people use spaces safely. Everyone in San Francisco deserves a safe place to live, work, play and sleep and no one is above the law."

On Wednesday afternoon, Hannan noted that the Department of Building Inspection had already contacted Twitter representatives to conduct an inspection of the facility and would launch an investigation within 72 hours.



"If we find that the 900 suite is no longer in compliance with the building code, we will issue a notice of violation, which will be posted on our website and on-site, as all notices of violation are," Hannan explained.