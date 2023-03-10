Fentanyl Warning



Merrick Garland assures that Mexico could fight more efficiently against the trafficking of this synthetic drug.

Before the Senate, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, considered that the Mexican government could do much more to combat the trafficking of fentanyl, a synthetic drug that is accused of causing the majority of overdose deaths in U.S. territory.



In his appearance he said that he has no doubt that Mexico is collaborating in the fight against this evil, but he pointed out that more measures could be applied. “They are helping us but they could do much more, I have no doubt about it.



Garland mentioned that the United States is suffering from a fentanyl ‘epidemic’ that has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans in 2022 and is caused by the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartels. “The drug traffickers who manufacture these pills to the United States are the most horrible people you can imagine,” he said.



He also said he would not refuse to let the State Department declare these groups as terrorists, but he made it clear that Washington needs the collaboration of the Mexican government to combat them.



In order to do so, the State Department would have to calculate the consequences of such a measure and recalled that both the Sinaloa cartel and the CJNG have already been subject to other types of sanctions.



He recalled that the DEA, in 2022, seized enough fentanyl doses to “kill” all Americans and explained that it is pursuing the sale of this drug on the deep internet.



Garland also admitted that the record number of deaths recorded last year shows that the strategy against fentanyl is not working enough, acknowledged that drug cartels market fentanyl and other illegal drugs on social networks as if they were prescription drugs and that about 69 percent of those pills contain lethal doses, according to an article published with information from Washington agencies.