Hotels And Hospitals Join Forces To Offer Covid Testing

The hotels of Puerto Vallarta are allied with hospitals to offer their guests the covid test, which will be obligatory as of January 26th for the Americans returning to their country.

The main hotels of the port will give basic information to their guests, but others will go further with alliances with hospitals such as Joya, Hospiten, CMQ, Biomedical, Salud Digna, and some others.

This is the first case of AMResorts with a presence in this port through the brands Sectrets & Now Amber, which will offer its clients from January 26th covid tests with results on the same day thanks to an alliance with the leading hospital network in tourist destinations, such as hospiten.

This service will be available in all AMResorts' destinations, including Puerto Vallarta and Cancun. But with the exception of Acapulco, Ixtapa and Huatulco, where there is no such hospital brand.

The hotel group belonging to Apple Leisure Group also extended until March 31st the free stay in its hotels to those who have to go into quarantine because they have tested positive for coronavirus in their hotels, and cannot return to their places of origin, informed Alejandro Reynal, CEO of Apple Leisure Group.

For their part, United, Delta and American airlines have issued fare difference waivers for customers who wish to change their return date on international flights to the United States before the new requirement for PCR and Covid-19 antigen testing to enter the country takes effect.