International Tournament Brings Together Golfers from Several Countries Around the World

Last weekend a series of activities took place, starting with the inauguration of the MEXGOLF Junior Tour 20-21, a tournament organized by the Mexican Golf Federation and presented by Carlos Ortiz, Mexican golfer. The event brought together different golf personalities, authorities, and senior executives of the renowned Grupo Vidanta, as well as professional players from various parts of the world. The opening began last Thursday at 6:00 pm, in the Bahia-Meeting room in Vidanta, with the entrance of the war band of the Eighth Naval Zone inaugurating the event, in addition to the personalities of this high-level sport who adorned the place.

It is worth mentioning that this tournament will define the 2021 junior champions, who will represent Mexico in international tournaments, among others such as the Rolex Girls Junior Championship (AJGA), and International Junior Master. In addition, the 18-and-under winners will have the opportunity to participate in a qualifying event for the US Womens Amateur and the US Amateur. At the grand opening of the event, the golfers of different nationalities were seen mingling with each other and told Vallarta Today that they were happy to have been invited to participate in an event of this magnitude. "It is an honor to be able to be here and participate in this great tournament, as well as being hosted in these luxurious facilities of Grupo Vidanta, which in addition to the service we are being provided, is all very well organized," said one of the golfers. Grupo Vidanta has three impressive golf courses, and two of them were selected for this tournament: the Norman Signature course and the Nayar course, in addition to The Lakes.

It is important to highlight that this tournament in its category is a very important achievement for the Riviera Nayarit, as confirmed by the president of the Association of Hotels and Motels of Bahia de Banderas, Jesus Carmona. He explained "the importance of having brought back the Mexican Federation to this destination, a children's-juvenile tournament, is great because you have the best golf in Mexico right now in the destination, which has extraordinary golf courses and… the quality of golf is top notch. Besides a golf destination, we will continue pushing to promote the beauty of the Riviera Nayarit, which is so diverse."