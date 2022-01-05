Iran Demands Trial of Donald Trump

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned yesterday that the umma (Muslim community) will take justice into its own hands if former US President Donald Trump is not tried for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, whose death marked two years ago yesterday. "Trump, (former Secretary of State) Pompeo and their accomplices must be tried for the crime of General Qasem Soleimani's assassination," Raisi said at the main memorial ceremony for the former military officer, held at Tehran's Mosala Mosque. "The umma will avenge Soleimani if Trump and Pompeo do not face justice," the president warned. Raisi made the remarks before thousands of people attending the main ceremony to commemorate the death of the former Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC) general in a US drone bombing on January 3, 2020 near Baghdad airport. State television has shown live coverage of the ceremony.

Trump ordered Soleimani's death claiming that the general was preparing an "imminent" attack on U.S. personnel in the Iraqi capital. In response to the assassination, Iran launched several missiles against Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers. In recent days, cities such as Tehran have been filled with posters celebrating the former soldier, whom the regime describes as a "hero", "martyr", "social activist", "climate change activist" and "diplomat", among others. For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the regime's strongman, reaffirmed the Iranian president's words and vowed that the United States and in particular Trump will pay for Soleimani's death.

"The murderers of martyr Soleimani like Trump will pay for their crime," Khamenei wrote on his Twitter account, without explaining how. "Martyr Soleimani is more dangerous to his enemies than General Soleimani," he said. The deputy head of Iran's judiciary, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Sunday that "125 suspects or defendants," mostly Americans, are implicated in the general's assassination. "The terrorist attack (...) was orchestrated and executed in an organized manner by the then American government so the White House is responsible today," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The anniversary of the Iranian serviceman's death comes amid talks in Vienna to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Germany, France, the UK, China, Russia and the US indirectly. The nuclear deal limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, but Washington abandoned it in 2018 and imposed new punitive measures against Iran. In response, Tehran began breaching the limits imposed on its atomic program. The Vienna contacts have a twofold objective: for the US to return to the pact and for Iran to return to full compliance.