Jalisco's Office In Washington, Presents Governor



The governor of the state of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, presented the Jalisco Office in the U.S. Capital, which will have the purpose of reactivating the Jalisco economy as a space in intension with companies and the government of the neighboring country of the north.



"We could not fail to close the day with great news for our state. We are ready to present what is going to be the home of Jalisco in Washington and one of the important bets of the relaunching of the economy of our state, as you know we have offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, but this will be the place where we will concentrate the part of economic promotion," he announced.



The office will open in the middle of May, and is located on Pennsylvania Avenue, which goes directly to the White House and Washington Circle, strategically, since it is where the representation of all levels of government is located, as well as all the headquarters of international organizations such as the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, among others.



"The multitranseversal linkage in the political capital of our main trading partner, is to boost our main product such as Tequila, the promotion of Jalisco avocado to the United States and of course the university linkage of talent, that from here we can build a two-way road to Guadalajara in attracting investment; it will be a vital office with its linkage with the whole world, including Asia and Europe, reported the strategic coordinator of Economic Development, Xavier Orendai.



Alfaro Ramírez said that this office in Washington is part of Jalisco's strategy to continue as one of Mexico's main economic drivers at a national and international level.



