

After the pandemic, the aviation sector was hit hard, but almost two years after it's passage, it has resumed with an impressive boom.



There is currently a great demand for pilots, both for commercial airlines and for private travel, said Kass Smith, ambassador for Mexico and the Caribbean, Flying Musicians Association.



Smith and a group of expert pilots educate and instruct hundreds of young people to succeed in the field of aviation.



FMA was founded in 2009 by John Zapp to educate and prepare young people to fly airplanes.



It is a non-profit organization with over 800 members ,with the commitment to prepare young people for the future, in an aviation career. Once their studies are completed, they may join different aviation related companies, who have alliances to this recognized association.



The young people must have a taste for flying and play an instrument, as the idea is that a person who plays an instrument has very strong similarities to someone who flies an airplane.



" The skills required to play an instrument and fly an aircraft have market similarities, from precision and multitasking to listening to fine motor skills.



In addition to recognizing that in the last two years, there has been a great demand for hiring airline pilots for private flights, as a result of the pandemic, many people prefer to travel on private flights, for fear of contamination by the coronavirus that currently exists.



This is a great opportunity to succeed in This now booming aviation industry.