Lindsey Graham Introduces Initiative To Call Cartels “Terrorists”



Washington



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham officially presented this Wednesday his initiative in the United States to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.



According to the Republican, the proposal, which is called the NARCOS Act, would give U.S. agencies more power to freeze the assets of a criminal organization, refuse entry to members of these groups and impose harsher punishments on those who support them.



The proposal is also endorsed by Senators Mike Lee, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Josh Hawlly and Steve Dainess.



“Despite what the president of Mexico – Andrés Manuel López Obrador – says, the drug cartels control much of Mexico.



Drug cartels control much of Mexico (…) they are making billions of dollars shipping fentanyl and illicit drugs to the United States, where they are killing thousands of citizens,” the Republican said.

And he affirmed that the designation of the cartels as terrorist organizations “will change the rules of the game”. “We will target the cartels and go after those who provide them with material support, including the Chinese entities that send them chemicals to produce these poisons. (…) it is a first step in the major policy changes we need to make.



It is a first step in the major policy changes we need to combat this evil,” he said.



The criminal groups that would be declared as terrorists if the Republican proposal is approved would be the Sinaloa cartel; the Jalisco Cartel – New Generation (CJNG); the Gulf Cartel; the Zetas; the Northeast Cartel; the Juarez Cartel; the Tijuana Cartel; the Beltran Leyva Cartel and the Michoacan family.



During the appearance of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorcas in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Graham defended his proposal to the official. For his part, Mayorcas indicated that he does not support Graham’s proposal and also said that he did not agree with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s statements, which rejected that cartels control some parts of Mexico.