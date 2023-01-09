North American Leaders Summit Begins Today



The President of the United States, Joe Biden, arrived in Mexico through the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) to participate in the North American Leaders Summit.



This was informed through his social networks by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who also announced that the U.S. president moved his trip forward one day, as he was scheduled to arrive in the country today, Monday.



"Update on the North American Leaders' Summit: the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will arrive on Sunday afternoon, January 8, at the Felipe Angeles International Airport.



Where he will be welcomed to this country," he wrote through his Twitter account.



On December 18, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked U.S. President Joe Biden to arrive at AIFA during his next visit to Mexico to participate in the 10th North American Leaders' Summit, to be held on January 9.



Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, arrived this Sunday in Mexico City, at the international airport of this city where she was received by Dr. Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, in the framework of the Summit to be held by her husband and wife, Joe Biden and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.



Visits:



The first lady of the United States, visited the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.



Topics :



Several topics will be discussed at the meeting such as the economic integration of all America , among other important points for the three nations.