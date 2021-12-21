Paris Cancels Fireworks And Parties



The decision was taken by the capital city council "in the face of the recrudescence of the pandemic and the new announcements of the government". The Paris city council announced this Saturday (18.12.2021) that it banned fireworks and concerts planned on the Champs Elysees at the end of the year, to implement government measures aimed at fighting covid-19. In 2020, all festivities had been canceled for the Christmas holidays due to the curfew imposed to fight the epidemic, but then lifted for December 24. "Faced with the recrudescence of the pandemic and new government announcements, the Paris city hall regrets having to cancel all the festivities planned on the Champs-Elysées on December 31," the body told the AFP news agency. "There will be no fireworks and DJs will unfortunately not be able to play this year," it added. In addition, government chief Jean Castex on Friday called on municipalities to refrain from holding concerts and setting off fireworks on the night of December 31, during which alcohol consumption on public roads will be banned.

He also recommended citizens to take a coronavirus test before the New Year holidays, even if they are already fully vaccinated. In view of the new mutations of the coronavirus, authorities are preparing to prevent further contagions. The omicron variant is so contagious that we could soon have hundreds of thousands of infections per day. Experts urge the political sphere to act immediately. The question is not whether the omicron wave will hit us with full force, but when. That is what three leading German researchers predict