Puerto Vallarta International Airport Aims To Set Record



The arrival of tourists at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has been consistent in these final days of the year, with domestic and international flights arriving at a high occupancy rate. Travelers arriving through this gateway contribute to rounding off a year in which it's likely that the record of over 6 million passengers arriving via air to this tourist destination will be surpassed.

Although preliminary figures are not yet available, in the first half of the month, over 300,000 passengers were received, with a significant peak during the Christmas Eve and Christmas weekend. In the last week of the year, a new wave of tourists arrives via air. It is expected that by the end of the month, more than 700,000 tourists will have arrived through this route. Statistics from the Pacific Airport Group indicate that the flow of visitors has been intense throughout the year. Month after month, the previous year's figures have been exceeded, owing to an upturn in tourist activity, expanded air routes and frequencies, and the consolidation of tourism mobility.

Confirmed data from the previous month indicates that in November of this year, 591,400 passengers arrived at the city's airport, with 220,000 being domestic and 371,400 international. As an annual reference, it's worth noting that in December 2022, the local terminal received a total of 669,900 passengers, comprising both domestic and international travelers, to close a record year where a total of 6,208,700 passengers were received. This marked a 23% increase compared to the same period in 2019. In December last year, the local airport received 251,000 domestic passengers, totaling 2,654,500 Mexican passengers, a 44% increase from 2019. Regarding international passengers, there were 418,900 in the previous December, totaling 3,554,200, a 10.56% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

In the last quarter of the year, routes from Puerto Vallarta to Calgary, Toronto, and Las Vegas were opened. The Pacific Airport Group recently announced its efforts to enhance passenger experiences by expanding international destination connections and ensuring the quality of various processes, services, and facilities.