Puerto Vallarta Is Promoted In Europe, This Time In Madrid, Spain.



The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, through its representative Luis Villaseñor, seeks to strengthen the alliance with Conextur, the association of receptive travel agencies in Mexico, in order to promote the Puerto Vallarta brand through circuits and particularly by entering through the city of Guadalajara, which has a flight from Madrid, flown by the Aeromexico airline, which from June onwards will be daily flights.



Puerto Vallarta is present at the 43rd edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), 2023, which takes place from January 18th to 22nd in Madrid, Spain, where it intends to continue creating alliances with the entire tourism sector worldwide.

There is a close relationship with the Spanish market, which has been consolidated by hosting the fair, which also serves other markets and important players in the sector.



Luis Villaseñor Nolasco informed that the objective of the presence of the state of Jalisco is to strengthen the connectivity and distribution of the Puerto Vallarta brand in Europe through diverse channels (wholesalers, tour operators, airlines, bed banks, travel agencies and distribution platforms).



Gastronomy, luxury, sun and beach, adventure and nature among other important aspects were highlighted.



In addition to the announcement that daily frequencies from Madrid will be arriving to Guadalajara starting in June.



The increase of frequencies to this destination will be fundamental to have a greater presence of tourists from this country, as well as the rest of Europe.