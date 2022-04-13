Russia Bombs Railway Station



At least 50 civilians were killed after a Russian missile fell on the train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian authorities reported, while warning that they expected to find more evidence of possible war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.



Photos from the scene showed corpses on the ground covered with cloth and the remains of a rocket with the words "For the children" painted in Russian. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said about four thousand civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children.



The Ukrainian government had been asking people to leave the area ahead of an expected new offensive by Russian forces in the east of the country.



The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in Kramatorsk, a town in Ukraine's disputed Donbas region, but President Volodymyr Zelensky, and other Ukrainian officials accused the Russian military of deliberately targeting a place where only civilians were gathering.



"Inhuman Russians do not change their methods. Without the strength and courage to confront us on the battlefield, they cynically destroy the civilian population," the president said on social networks.



Britain's defense minister, Ben Wallace, denounced the attack and said that "targeting civilians and critical infrastructure is a war crime."



"These were precision-guided missiles aimed at people trying to seek humanitarian refuge," Wallace said.



Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk regional governor, which is in Donbas, said 50 people were killed, including five children, and many dozens more were wounded.



"People only wanted to escape for evacuation," Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said while visiting Bucha, a town north of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, where journalists and Ukrainians returning home discovered dozens of corpses in the streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew.



After failing in its attempt to seize the capital, Russia has focused on Donbas, a majority Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas. The train station is located in government-controlled territory.