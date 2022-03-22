Russians Shell School In Mariupol

Authorities report that they have still found people in the rubble.



Russian army forces shelled an art school that served as a shelter for 400 people, among them women, elderly and children, denounced authorities of the city council of Mariupol, a Ukrainian city that has been heavily attacked.



In a statement published on Telegram, authorities assured that there are still people in the rubble and no data is given on the number of dead and wounded.



They accuse the Russians of committing war crimes, as President Volodomir Zelensky had already done in his evening address.



"The siege of Mariupol will go down in history as Russian responsibility for war crimes," Zelensky said.



The attacks on Mariupol have hardened and the Ukrainian government has admitted that it currently has no possibility to send military reinforcements.



Olexij Arestowytsch, advisor to President Volodomir Zelensky, said the nearest forces are more than 100 kilometers away or already engaged in fighting with the enemy.



"Currently there is no military solution for Mariupol. It is not only my opinion, it is also the opinion of the military," he said.



According to the authorities, four thousand 128 people have managed to flee the besieged city through corridors.



The city council has also assured that thousands of people have been deported by the aggressors to Russia.

It should be noted that in the midst of this conflict that has not been able to stop the Russian army, and has not reached a peace dialogue, Ukrainian authorities fear that world war will break out, if an agreement is not reached with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in addition to the fact that a large number of citizens have left their homes.