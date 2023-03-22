Sergio “Checo” Perez Jeddah Cominche Champion



Dominating practically from start to finish and with no surprises, Red Bull’s Sergio “Checo” Perez was the champion in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by dominating at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, his second podium of the season, the 28th of his career and his fifth victory in his Formula 1 career.

The podium was identical to last year’s race in Bahrain, but the order is now different, with the Mexican in the lead, leaving behind his teammate Max Verstappen and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who finished the race in second and third, respectively.



Sergio Perez was close to become leader of the drivers’ season by matching Verstappen in points, but with an extra point for the lap record achieved at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, his teammate took away that possibility.

The next stop for the Formula 1 Grand Circus will be on Saturday, April 1 at the Australian Grand Prix.



Driver Sergio Perez



He was a member of the Ferrari driver academy until 2012. He made his Formula One debut with the Sauber team during the 2011 season, where he obtained his first podium in the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix. Due to his young age and good performance, part of the press nicknamed him “The Mexican child prodigy”.



Perez joined Mc Laren



For the 2013 season, but failed to score any podium finishes.



Force India signed Perez for the 2014 season, with a 15 million euro contract. He remained with Force India when the team went into administration in 2018 and reformed as a racing point for 2019.