Social Networks Paralyzed for More Than 7 Hours



Today will be history in the world of the Internet with the paralyzation of social networks, which are already part of our lives, especially after the pandemic, where they have taken a lot of strength and connectivity in the whole world that depends on being communicated with family, friends and, in addition, they represent the engine of most businesses and companies in all sectors, as is the case of Puerto Vallarta. The tourism sector is one of the strongest and most affected, where tourists upon their arrival in Puerto Vallarta tried to communicate with relatives in order to be taken home or to the hotels, for which they had to use other forms of communication or wait to reconnect through What's a fast and safe way, in addition to the real estate sector and of course the media; which were affected during these hours that hindered the work for sending quick notes and many people who use these social networks in a vital way, to make their businesses more efficient. WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have fallen globally for more than 7 hours, eliminating a vital communications platform used by more than three billion people worldwide.

In addition, the shares of the US multinational internet company collapsed. For extremely short periods of time, Telegram, Twitter and TikTok presented failures in some parts of the world, due to the large number of new users that were entering. So today the internet world COLLAPSED. It is impressive to see how much people depend on Mark Zuckerberg. A lot of informal and formal economy in several sectors of the American Continent depends on WhatsApp, today's impact is going to affect a lot in the region. According to The New York Times is reporting that it is unlikely that the fall of its social networks is due to a cyber attack. The truth is that Facebook is going through one of its most delicate moments in recent years. This Monday will be difficult to forget for technology companies.

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an American programmer and entrepreneur, one of the creators and founders of Facebook, its current president. To develop the network, Zuckerberg was supported by his classmates at Harvard University, the coordinator of computer science and his roommates Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes. Mark Zuckerberg will have to explain to the world why his networks were paralyzed for a seemingly endless 7 hours this morning.