U.s. Authorizes Entry Of Jalisco Avocados

The U.S. government, through its Department of Agriculture (USDA-APHIS), has formally authorized the entry of Jalisco avocados, so in the immediate term the export of the fruit produced in Jalisco to the neighboring country will begin.



The notification on the conclusion of the inspection and certification of more than 8,000 hectares of avocado in more than 600 orchards, was sent on Monday, July 11 to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER-Jalisco), Ana Lucia Camacho Sevilla, as well as the Federal Secretary of Agriculture, Victor Villalobos Arambula, and the president of the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers of Jalisco A.C., (APEAJAL), Javier Medina Villanueva.



The head of the state secretariat emphasized that with this news the export of Jalisco avocado to the U.S. market will be concretized, after 10 years of waiting "it will be valuable the work of accompaniment that will be done from the Agency of Health, Safety and Agri-Food Quality of the State of Jalisco (ASICA). We have talked with Dr. Javier Trujillo Arriaga (counterpart of the Federal Government), to see the participation that ASICA will have, as a regulatory body that allows us to ensure that the avocado and the industry, have an orderly growth, not only in terms of sustainability, but also to maintain an open work plan. There is good news for the Jalisco countryside.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS), the fruit has been approved for export from Jalisco, as well as from Michoacán, and can be shipped to any U.S. mainland port, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

The product will be subject to an ordinary review and must be accompanied by the corresponding sanitary permits, the document states.



Earlier this month (July 2), U.S. sanitary inspectors completed the inspection and certification of the orchards, which were duly authorized to harvest the fruit and send it to the United States.