U.S. Issues Travel Alert To Mexico

Due to insecurity in Jalisco in the last few days



The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a new travel alert due to the insecurity registered in Jalisco in the last few days.

The alert is especially directed at U.S. government employees, who are prohibited from traveling to the area located between Federal Highway 110 and the Michoacan border with the state of Jalisco, or traveling on Federal Highway 110 between Tuxpan, Jalisco, and the Michoacan border.

"Violent territorial disputes between criminal groups have increased along the Federal Highway 110 corridor between Tuxpan and the Michoacan border. It is foreseen that these confrontations could continue," states the alert released on Friday.

For this reason, in addition to asking its workers not to travel to the area described above, the U.S. Embassy recommended them to be careful of their surroundings and to keep abreast of what is reported by local media to obtain timely information, and in case of emergency, to call 911.

This follows the shootout between armed civilians last Sunday in Mazamitla, which left three people dead, and according to the governor of Jalisco, "it was a dispute between criminals".

Just last Thursday, April 28, the US embassy had issued a security alert to its citizens after identifying "an increased presence of Mexican security forces in the area of Puerto Vallarta, as well as "potential confrontations between criminal groups and security forces" in the area of Puerto Vallarta and the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara".

VIOLENT EVENTS

The recent clashes that occurred in Mazamitla and Puerto Vallarta add to the violent events that have plagued Jalisco in the first four months of 2022.

On January 8, in Ojuelos, an armed group carried out a direct attack on state police officers, who were shot by three men traveling in a van. In this event, a female officer was injured, while the perpetrators fled on foot, and their arrest was later confirmed.

On February 16, two policemen from the Secretariat of Security were injured after a confrontation between police and armed civilians in the municipality of Cañadas de Obregón.

On March 10, in Jocotepec, an armed commando shot at municipal agents and paramedics who were helping in a car accident on the Jocotepec-Morelia free highway, at the Zapotitlan Hidalgo gap.

The armed men passing by in a vehicle fired gunshots, leaving two officers dead and two paramedics injured.