USA Will Require Certificates to Visit the Country

The U.S. government plans to reopen to international travelers with new requirements and restrictions that are safer, stronger and more sustainable, including the requirement to be vaccinated against covid-19, which has caused concern among local travelers who have not yet completed their second dose. The concern exists among people between 30 and 39 years of age who have not received their second dose against the coronavirus, so for a large number of potential travelers it would be difficult to travel to the United States. So far, the health sector has not confirmed a date for the application of second doses to this sector of the population.

Travel agency employees at the airport commented that there is concern among Mexican travelers that their travel plans to the United States could be complicated if they do not complete their vaccination schedule in the next few weeks. Although the U.S. has not released the exact plan, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that the U.S. will do contact tracing of arriving passengers. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would contact travelers who have any exposure to covid-19. The American Travel Association (ASTA) said, "We urge the Biden Administration to finalize this plan as quickly as possible or else make the resumption of safe international travel through open borders an immediate priority," ASTA said in a statement, adding, "The travel industry as a whole will not recover from covid-19 until international travel resumes in earnest.