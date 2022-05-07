Vallarta International Classic 2022 Kicks Off



The 32nd edition of the Puerto Vallarta International Sports Classic was presented, which on this occasion will consist of basketball and soccer tournaments and a recreational race with a cause.

This encounter, which was born in 1990 as an initiative of former Canadian basketball player Howard Kelsey, gathers 104 teams that will compete for the Vallarta Soccer Cup in different categories.

All of them come from various states of the Mexican Republic, in addition to 20 basketball teams in free and veteran categories from Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Next Sunday will be the finals in both disciplines, although that final day will begin with the 5 kilometer race with a cause, where registration will consist of donating one kilo of food for each competitor, which in turn will be donated to the Centro de Asistencia Integral al Adulto Mayor (Center for Integral Assistance to the Elderly)



This event has been held in different years, representing the 32nd edition of the Puerto Vallarta International Classic Sports and is internationally recognized because it has basketball players who are retired basketball and soccer stars, who now participate in this great event in Puerto Vallarta.



It is worth mentioning that this is the 32nd edition, which means that it is an event of international stature that has been very well liked by the attendees, who do not miss the championships they attend to support their favorite team or player.