Innovative Online Check-in Program

Booking.com will offer to its users the option to "check-in" online, after partnering with the Futurestay vacation rental platform, a new alternative offered by the two companies.

Guests who book and pay for one of the Futurestay partner properties through booking.com receive an email from OTA requesting them to check in online. Guests then are asked to enter the required identification information using the application or booking.com website, and then they will receive access instructions, usually a door code, through Futurestay, explained executives from both platforms in a virtual conference.

In addition to Futurestay, booking is working with several technology providers to extend "online check-in" to more lodging partners due to the growing demand for secure travel solutions in pandemic times, the company said.

Futurestay has celebrated this partnership by emphasizing that it is an option that will be extended to most alternative accommodations, which are the most demanded at this time, they say, because guests want stays that are "socially distant." They also emphasize that not only do customers appreciate this type of online solution such as "check in," but also the workers who face the customers at the reception.

Futurestay, founded in 2015, is a vacation rental platform with over 100,000 properties in 120 countries, mainly in North and South America and Western Europe. Booking.com has more than 6.5 million accommodations and other "unique places" to stay in its inventory of 28 million accommodations.

In addition to Futurestay, it is also working with Hotelbird and Habitari, for the online billing solution.