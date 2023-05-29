The Growing Use Of Avatars (AI) In Daily Life



The proliferation of cell phones came to revolutionize the world as we knew it. In a short span of time, the majority of inhabitants adjusted to a new way of life that was more closely connected to the digitalization of everything. We transitioned from making phone calls to sending messages, then to sending messages via the internet, and then smartphones emerged, which were the initial catalysts for transformation. Since then, every discovered phone has been continuously improved and enriched.

Today, after the emergence of social media, efforts have been made to utilize the vast information available on the Internet. With the help of mega search engines, it has become possible for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) to engage in direct communication, functioning as a chatbot with an extensive knowledge base sourced from the internet. It's like conversing with a highly knowledgeable individual.

Generative Pre-Trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) is a language model created using Artificial Intelligence. Thanks to this technology, it is possible to ask an "Avatar," which serves as an image of a voice-enabled search engine, almost any question, and receive direct responses. The incredible contribution of this technology is that ChatGPT can self-correct, train itself, and learn new languages. The algorithms accurately learn the questions, process data, and understand the introduced adjectives or variations. The system even incorporates new words to expand its usage.

ChatGPT is a project developed by OpenAI, a research and development company in the field of Artificial Intelligence founded in 2015. Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and the founder of Tesla and owner of the aerospace company SpaceX, recently acquired Twitter and is the primary financial partner of OpenAI.

The developers still consider this project to be in a testing phase; therefore, ChatGPT continues to improve itself with the help of user feedback on the internet platform.