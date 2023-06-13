"Two Tesla Superchargers Arrive In Puerto Vallarta"



Puerto Vallarta now welcomes the arrival of two Tesla Superchargers, providing electric charging solutions for visitors with Tesla cars. Tesla's automotive technology boasts and operates the world's largest global fast-charging network. With over 45,000 Superchargers strategically located along major routes, offering convenient services at an affordable cost, it only takes 15 minutes to easily and seamlessly charge up to 322 km by simply plugging in and automatically charging the vehicle. Through the Tesla app, users can check Supercharger stop availability, monitor charging status, or receive notifications when the vehicle is ready to hit the road.

Superchargers can add up to 322 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes. Since it's rarely necessary to charge above 80 percent, stops are usually brief and convenient. With an extensive fast-charging network, automatic battery preconditioning, and the exceptional range of each Tesla vehicle, drivers will spend even more time on the road.

By entering the destination on the touchscreen and utilizing the Trip Planner feature, the route will automatically calculate stops at Superchargers along the way. Trip Planner takes into account driving style, elevation, external temperature, traffic conditions, stall availability, and more. These Charging Centers offer a convenient door-to-door experience.

In Puerto Vallarta, we already have two Superchargers, one located at Plaza Península and another at Marina. If any other businesses are interested in hosting a Supercharger station, they can directly request it from Tesla to witness the parade of these beautiful electric cars.