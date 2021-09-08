7.1 Earthquake Generates Panic in CDMX and Acapulco

Once again an earthquake was registered in September in the center and the capital of the country, again on September 7th, like four years ago in Oaxaca. Once again there were heavy rains, lack of electricity, uncertainty, generalized panic in Mexico City and this time in Acapulco, Guerrero. In Puerto Vallarta only a few people reported having felt a rare dizziness that they later associated to the earthquake, that is to say, it was very slightly perceptible by a small group of residents. Around 20.49 hrs. (Mexico Central Time) on Tuesday, September 7, Mexico City was taken by surprise by a 7.1 earthquake. In the middle of a rainy day in the national capital, thousands of civilians took to the streets to take shelter from the possible effects that this natural phenomenon could have. Mouth coverings were not a priority, everyone took to the streets. According to the National Meteorological Service (SSN), the public was informed that the earthquake originated 14 kilometers southeast of the coast of Acapulco, Guerrero, where several damages were reported in some hotels, houses in different neighborhoods and on the coastal highway.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed what was reported by the Mexican service and reiterated that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1. Likewise, reports from different local and federal agencies in Mexico indicate that the effects of the earthquake were felt in several Mexican states such as Guerrero, Michoacán, Jalisco and the national capital. After the earthquake, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbam, confirmed that the event took place in the state of Guerrero, for which reason the surveillance protocols for the Mexican capital were immediately activated. She also detailed that authorities were flying over the city and no serious damages were reported. In some parts of the city, such as the "pink zone", the electric power service was interrupted, without major damage, as stated by Omar Garcia Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City.