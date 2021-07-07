Authorities Warn of a Possible Tsunami



The National Seismological Service informs that there are 23 minor aftershocks of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake registered last Saturday at the southern end of the Marias Islands, off the coast of the state of Nayarit. The number was confirmed by Mario Alberto Ortiz Jimenez, researcher of the Autonomous University of Nayarit, who in recent days announced that it triggered a succession of small earthquakes in the area of the Marias Islands. "Last Saturday's 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the submarine mountain range of Cleofas, is the result of the subduction of the Rivera plate below the Jalisco block. So far, (the same earthquake) has generated 23 aftershocks, the last one occurring at 4:00 a.m. this morning".

RISK OF TSUNAMI Ortiz Jimenez referred that the geophysicist and researcher Francisco Javier Nuñez Cornu, who has extensively studied the seismic zone in the west of the country, "points out that if a subduction type earthquake were to occur in the zone, the associated magnitude could be 7.5 and would generate a tsunami in the Nayarit coast. It is for this reason that Mario Alberto Ortiz Jimenez warns the authorities of Nayarit and Jalisco to be alert and prepared for any contingency that could occur due to the displacement of tectonic plates in the western region of Mexico. "There are 23 aftershocks of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake of Saturday, July 3rd". Authorities will be monitoring their behavior to prevent the population from any type of event that could occur....