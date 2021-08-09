Authorities Warn of Possible Hurricane



Tropical Storm Kevin, which could dawn as a hurricane, was located last night 595 kilometers southwest of Perula Beach, Jalisco, and 795 kilometers south, southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, with the possibility of continuing to increase its strength as it moves offshore, leaving a trail of rain in several states in this region, including Jalisco and Nayarit. The phenomenon was moving westward at 13 kilometers per hour at sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 110 kilometers per hour, so the forecasts were that it would become stronger due to the warm Pacific waters, and even become a category 4 hurricane. According to the report of the National Meteorological Service at 8:00 p.m., Kevin will provoke punctual rains in Jalisco, Coloma, Michoacán, and Guerrero and intervals of showers with strong punctual rains in Sinaloa and Nayarit.

RAINFALL ALERT The State Unit of Municipal Civil Protection issued a rain alert for the southern coast of Jalisco and asked the inhabitants of this region to take extreme precautions when driving on highway 544 towards Guadalajara, due to possible landslides, as well as on highway 200 in the municipalities south of Puerto Vallarta. It is expected to become a category 1 hurricane by Monday afternoon, although it will remain far away from the Mexican coasts; however, it could bring a lot of humidity that could fall as rains in the next hours. The organism asked the population to take extreme precautions in the states where rains are forecast, since there will also be wind and waves and requested to follow the measures issued by the Civil Protection authorities.