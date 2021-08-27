Call to Mexicana De Aviacion Workers

On instructions from the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a commercial airline will be created to benefit Mexicana de Aviacion's workers, who are legally considered as such because they have not been liquidated. The announcement is only directed to them. The call will include workers who were active as of August 28, 2010, including independent workers. The airline is considering a fleet of up to 60 airplanes in five years, and 1,200 employees at start-up. According to the plans, the company will be managed by a cooperative in which employees and investors will participate, who will contribute 60% of the estimated US$155 million to start operations. The remaining amount would be obtained from a loan granted through development banks.

According to a Reforma publication, the group of investors interested in the new airline is headed by Salvador Alvarez, CEO of Altan, Redes, a company that is working with the federal government on the Internet Todos project and is currently in the process of insolvency proceedings. For his part, Alvarez commented that the model of the new airline would consist of five Average daily flights per plane; average annual occupancy of 85%, surpassing Volaris (86%), or matching Viva Aerobús (85%); average two-hour routes at a fare of 1,800 pesos. He also proposed 120 people per trip, at the beginning, 1.8 million passengers in the first year; in five years, start with international routes such as Houston, San Antonio and Los Angeles, generate 2,000 jobs in the first year and 7,000 when reaching 60 airplanes.