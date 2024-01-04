Careful With The Maritime Polar Air Mass

.

The year 2024 has commenced with significant meteorological changes on the horizon. The arrival of a Maritime Polar Air Mass leading up to Three Kings' Day will intensify starting from Sunday, January 7th.

The presence of two cold fronts over Mexican territory will bring about cold conditions and rainfall in several states, as highlighted by the National Meteorological Service. It is anticipated that the low temperatures will persist due to the entrance of Cold Front 24 through Baja California, while Cold Front 22 will traverse the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern part of the country. Cold Front 24 will result in an icy environment, indicating extremely cold, almost glacial, icy conditions; snowfall is expected in the northwest and north of Mexico. Additionally, in conjunction with other climatological phenomena, a temperature drop down to -15 degrees Celsius is expected. The agency under the National Water Commission warned that thermometers could register minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius with frosts in the Sierras of Chihuahua and Durango. Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frosts are expected in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, and Zacatecas. Similarly, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frosts are predicted in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Coahuila, Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Puebla, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Tlaxcala, and Veracruz. Thermometers might register temperatures between 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in the Sierra regions of Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca, Querétaro, and Tamaulipas. The weather forecast also alerts about possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora.

Temperatures will start to decrease from Thursday, January 4th, but it will be between Friday and Saturday when the impact of a very cold Maritime Polar Air Mass will be felt. Maximum temperatures during the weekend will remain significantly low across almost the entire country. On Sunday, the atmospheric configuration might favor the arrival of another Air Mass even colder, but drier.

Due to the expected low temperatures in several states of the country, authorities recommend taking extreme precautions, dressing warmly, staying adequately hydrated, and paying special attention to chronically ill individuals, children, and the elderly.