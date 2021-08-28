Cruise Ship Arrives to Shelter in Vallarta



The cruise ship Westerdam belonging to the Holland America Line, 254 meters long, arrived at pier number two of Puerto Vallarta for safekeeping. With no tourist passengers on board and 134 crew members of different nationalities for the operation and functioning of the ship, it will be docked for 16 days at the Port, where it will be provided with the main port services. As is the case with each arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "Free Talk" was held to verify, among other things, the health of the crew.

In this way, the corresponding certificates and authorizations could be issued to guarantee the safety of the vessel and the maritime-port community, and during their stay, support was provided for the exchange of crew members, disembarking approximately 25 and embarking 6. It is worth mentioning that all the crew has a complete vaccination schedule and negative tests for covid-19. With this the API Vallarta complies and follows up on the protocols and prophylactic measures implemented by the sanitary authorities. Within the framework of this pandemic, the Integral Port Administration of Puerto Vallarta works as the main link to receive the cruise ships, offering the essential services that are its responsibility.

The vessel is scheduled to depart on September 12 at 4:00 pm. For the port of San Pedro, California, United States.