Early Mornings And Mornings In PV Cooler



This week the first low temperatures were already reported in the Banderas Bay region, as the thermometer registered 18.9 degrees Celsius in the area of Las Palmas, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, and 19.5 degrees Celsius in the area of San Juan de Abajo, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit. In his daily weather report Victor Manuel Cornejo Lopez, head of the meteorology unit of the Centro Universitario de la Costa, informed that last Monday the maximum temperature was 31.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 19.8 degrees in Las Palmas, 21 degrees in San Juan de Abajo and 22.3 degrees in downtown Puerto Vallarta.

There Will Be Summer Weather The also meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay detailed that on Tuesday the maximum temperature in the region was also 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was around 18.9 degrees in Las Palmas, 19.5 degrees in San Juan de Abajo and 21.3 degrees in the fire station of downtown Puerto Vallarta. This Wednesday, the maximum temperature was again 31 degrees Celsius, while the average minimum temperature in the Banderas Bay region was 21 degrees Celsius. Cornejo Lopez informed that this week summer conditions have prevailed in the region, with sunny mornings and midday with light clouds in the afternoon, but no chance of rain. He anticipated that early mornings and mornings in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas will start to be much cooler, depending on the extent of each new cold front in the north of the country