El Centro, Disaster Zone

After the passage of "Nora", clean-up work continues Even though the debris removal work continues in the 12 blocks affected by the passage of hurricane "Nora" in downtown and Colonia Emiliano Zapata, 96 hours after the overflowing of the Cuale River, the heart of Puerto Vallarta continues to be a disaster zone. However, those responsible for companies, businesses and commercial premises, as well as civil and military authorities are making efforts to return to normalcy as soon as possible. This Thursday the Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, visits the Port. At 12:00 noon he makes a tour for the evaluation of damages caused by hurricane "Nora" at the collapsed vehicular bridge over the Cuale River, on Insurgentes Street in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

MARINE PLAN ACTIVATED IN ITS "AID" PHASE

Elements of the Armed Forces collaborate in Vallarta. Yesterday Navy personnel were seen supporting the civilian population in the evacuation of the municipal market of Puerto Vallarta, which is in danger of collapsing after the damage caused by hurricane "Nora". Authorities had given permission to vendors to rescue their merchandise and also to clean up, but in view of the imminent danger that arose this Tuesday when a small side part of the municipal handicrafts market collapsed next to the Cuale River, they decided to evacuate the people and vacate the entire place. Due to the above, Naval personnel are making tours in the most affected areas of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, assisting in the removal and cleaning of the first part of the city that has been affected as a disaster zone, as well as helping in the vicinity of the mouth of the Cuale River, with the search for a missing person, who was dragged in front of his vehicle by the strong flow of the Cuale River.