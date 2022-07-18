"Estelle" Leaves Heavy Rains In Its Wake

The region has been battered by the hurricane's constant rains and landslides.



Constant rains and some landslides on Federal Highway 200 have caused the passage of hurricane

"Estelle" off the Mexican coasts and, especially, off the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Since last Saturday it has not stopped raining in the coastal municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, where authorities are closely following the development of the tropical cyclone.

It should be recalled that early Saturday morning, tropical storm Estelle formed off the coast of Guerrero, whose trajectory continues parallel to the Mexican coast.

Once it has become a category 1 hurricane, the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco is keeping a special watch on the passage of this hydrometeorological phenomenon through the Pacific Ocean.

Last night, the center of "Estelle" was located 530 km south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and 770 km south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

Its passage is expected to be parallel, but far from the Mexican coasts; however, the phenomenon drags a lot of moisture that it discharges in the western region of the country.

VIGILANCE IS MAINTAINED

Due to its position and estimated trajectory, this system for the moment does not represent a direct danger for the coast, although it could leave abundant rains in the mountains and the coast of this region of the Bay of Banderas.

However, Civil Protection, in coordination with authorities from the three levels of government, is keeping a close watch on the behavior of its cloud patterns, which could cause some rainfall in the state during the night of today and tomorrow.

The government of Jalisco, through the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters, invites citizens to remain attentive to official government channels and call 911 in case of an emergency.

RAIN FORECAST

According to the National Meteorological Service, its wide circulation will cause heavy rains (75 to 150 mm) that could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low-lying areas of Nayarit and Jalisco.

It will also cause very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm) in Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, as well as isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) in Baja California Sur.

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and swells of 2 to 4 meters high are forecast on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, as well as wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and swells of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of Baja California Sur and Guerrero.