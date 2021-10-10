Hurricane Approaching the Bay



The National Meteorological Service confirmed this Sunday that tropical cyclone "Pamela" will pass off the coasts of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit as a category 1 and 2 hurricane between Monday and Wednesday on its journey through the Mexican Pacific. According to the federal agency, this Sunday afternoon the tropical cyclone remained in the category of tropical depression "sixteen-e", located 460 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 915 kilometers south-southeast of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where it would make landfall in the afternoon and then continue its trajectory on land through the state of Durango. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, confirmed that tropical wave number 35 crossed the territory from the Caribbean to the Pacific and this allowed the organization of a tropical disturbance that later will form a tropical cyclone with the name of Pamela, so "we will have to be attentive to the evolution of this system".

In his meteorological report, Cornejo informed that the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection will meet this Monday to evaluate the situation regarding Pamela as a hurricane. He advanced that several mathematical models forecast an unfavorable situation for the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit, nevertheless "we will see the expectations for the next days, but at the moment we will be informing". PAMELA'S ROUTE At first, several media speculated during Friday and Saturday that this tropical cyclone would follow the same path of hurricane "Kenna" on October 25, 2002. However, the route traced by the meteorologists of the National Meteorological Service places the tropical cyclone far from the coasts of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay, although it could leave rains in this region of the western part of the country. "Very heavy punctual rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán and strong punctual rains in Guerrero; as well as wind with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour and swell of 1 to 2 meters in coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán", publishes the National Meteorological in its official page. It also warns that the rains caused by the cyclone could cause landslides and an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, in addition to possible flooding. It also recommends "extreme precautions to the population in general in the areas of the mentioned states due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and to attend to the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System in each entity".