In a Few Hours, Pamela Will Become a Hurricane

The National Meteorological Service confirmed that tropical storm "Pamela" will become a category 1 hurricane during Monday night or early Tuesday morning. For this reason and in view of the abundant rains that it will dump in the mountainous area of the western part of the country, Civil Protection authorities are asking the population in the states of Jalisco and Nayarit, as well as in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, to be careful. The tropical storm was located by the National Meteorological Service 440 kilometers southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, and 700 kilometers south-southwest of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Pamela is moving at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour with winds of 110 kilometers per hour and gusts of 140 kilometers per hour. The tropical storm is beginning to strengthen even more with the warm water of the Pacific Ocean and when the wind speed reaches 119 kilometers per hour it will be declared a category 1 hurricane. It is for this reason that federal, state and municipal Civil Protection authorities maintain constant monitoring and surveillance for the effects of the tropical cyclone.

FORECAST The National Meteorological Service forecast indicates that once as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 154 kilometers per hour, Pamela will be located 420 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes, while as a category 2 hurricane, around noon or Tuesday afternoon, it will be located 340 kilometers west of Cabo Corrientes. It is for this reason that authorities at all three levels of government are asking the population in general to take extreme precautions, whether due to winds, rains or high waves, as well as to avoid crossing rivers, streams or canals that come down with water from the mountains in the western part of the country. In the case of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, the members of the Scientific Committee of this region are keeping a close eye on the development of the tropical storm and are asking the inhabitants to keep informed through official channels and not to be carried away by rumors or misinformation.