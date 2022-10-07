Jalisco Coastal Municipalities Receive Aid



As a result of the passage of hurricane "Orlene", the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) Jalisco, maintains permanent coordination with the municipal DIF Systems of the coastal area, to provide support and humanitarian assistance and care.



In order to meet the basic needs and complete the emergency stock, which currently consists of 7,000 aid supplies, 600 food parcels (Cihuatlán, La Huerta and Tomatlán) and 243 mattresses (Cabo Corrientes and Tomatlán) were also distributed.



Municipal and state Civil Protection authorities are still evaluating the extent of the damage.



Most of the rivers and streams in the coastal area are at maximum capacity, so the Jalisco DIF System is keeping a close eye on any possible damage elsewhere, in order to mobilize resources immediately, in addition to those already strategically placed for the first response by the Municipal DIF Systems.|



AFFECTIONS



Homes in the municipality of La Huerta were affected and two temporary shelters were set up for the population of Miguel Hidalgo and Zapata.



In the municipality of Cihuatlán, due to the overflowing of the El Pedregal stream, a shelter was set up in the community of Jaluco, in the Casa Ejidal.



The municipality of Tomatlán remains on alert, due to the fact that river and stream levels are at maximum capacity. So far, 3 preventive shelters have been activated in the towns of Morelos, Cruz de Loreto and Pino Suarez.



It is worth mentioning that since Sunday, October 2nd, temporary shelters were preventively set up in the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta (3) and Cabo Corrientes (3), which did not receive people for their attention and have been deactivated.