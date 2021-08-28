Nora Approaches, Authorities Put Vallarta on Orange Alert “high Danger"

In view of the advance of hurricane "Nora", a category 1 hurricane off the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, the Municipal Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta changed the color of the alert to orange (high danger) at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday afternoon. The alert had remained at yellow (moderate danger) since noon, but in view of the hurricane's advance and the increase of its effects in the region with rains and high waves, it was decided to increase the alert level as a preventive measure among the population. On the other hand, the members of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas remain attentive to the evolution of the hurricane off the coasts of the western part of the country.

These are the colors and meanings of each alert, made known through loudspeakers or tsunami warning towers, located in strategic points of the city.

1.- BLUE ALERT: Minimum danger...Warning.

2 - GREEN ALERT: Low danger...Prevention.

3.- YELLOW ALERT: Moderate danger...Preparation.

4 - ORANGE ALERT: High danger...Alarm.

5 - RED ALERT: Maximum danger

The authorities ask the population to be alert to any changes that may occur witt the behavior of hurricane Nora.

After the Civil Protection Committee announced the yellow alert a few moments ago, the orange alert has been announced which means danger.

National Meteorological located Nora at 155 kilometers, South of Cabo Corriemtes, Jalisco and 645 kilometers, southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.