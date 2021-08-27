"Nora" Qualified as a Passing Cyclone



Tropical Storm "Nora" will pass in front of the Bay of Banderas, becoming a category 1 hurricane, leaving rains and high waves on the coasts of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahia de Bandeas, Nayarit. During the meeting of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay, meteorologist Victor Manuel Cornejo Lopez, informed that the tropical storm will become a hurricane in front of the Bay, affecting the coasts of the western region of the country. He said that these meteorological conditions will cause abundant rainfall, high waves and swelling of rivers and streams that flow down from the Sierra in this region of the Mexican Pacific. For this reason, the municipal and state authorities, members of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection, have begun to take preventive measures in both coastal municipalities, which will suffer the effects of Nora on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Cornejo Lopez described Nora as "a passing cyclone", since it will coast along the central Mexican Pacific coastline until concluding in the Gulf of the Californias. He detailed the proximity that Nora will have with the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, specifically with its paths in front of the Jalisco municipalities of Cihuatlan, La Huerta, Tomatlan and Cabo Corrientes, since it will become a hurricane just in front of the Bay of Banderas. He said that the first effects of the hurricane are expected as of Saturday night, and due to the saturation of the soil, more landslides are not ruled out in the highway area, in addition, there will be high waves and winds.