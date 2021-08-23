Port Closed Due to Tropical Storm Marty



The remnants of Grace gave birth to tropical storm Marty, in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, informed the Meteorological Service this Monday. Tropical Storm Marty will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima. The agency of the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that during the early hours of Monday morning, tropical storm Marty formed in the Pacific Ocean, from a low pressure off the coast of Jalisco and the remnants of Grace. At noon, central Mexico time, tropical storm Marty continued to move westward at 24 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone was located 370 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 695 km west of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h and 85 km/h gusts. The organism dependent on the Water Commission (Conagua) informed that its circulation will generate very heavy rains in areas of Coloma, Jalisco and Nayarit.

PORT CLOSED On the other hand, the State Civil Protection Unit informed that the Port remains closed to navigation as a preventive measure. For this reason, both municipal and state authorities are asking the population to take precautions due to waves that could be between two and three meters high, in addition to scattered rains are expected in the region of the Bay of Banderas.

IT represents a risk for boats or activities carried out at sea , so it is important to take precautions.