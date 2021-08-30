Rescue Team Finds Van; Berenice Is Still Missing



This morning, authorities of the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco began a search and rescue effort to find Luz Berenice Maldonado, who was lost during hurricane "Nora", which hit Puerto Vallarta. Berenice was traveling in her truck when she was suddenly swept away by the strong current of the Cuale River, which pushed her into the river. This is how relatives informed this media that minutes before, Luz Berenice made a call to her boyfriend, German Sanchez, to let him know that she was being dragged by the force of the water, that in those moments she felt that the car was being dragged towards the river and without being able to do anything to control the car, which led her to lose control and the truck went into the Cuale River. When her boyfriend German tried to communicate with her again she did not answer, losing communication with her. This happened on Saturday night when the hurricane was passing in front of Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta, since then her family has not heard anything from her, for this reason the authorities of Puerto Vallarta started the rescue efforts to find her. So far at 6:30 pm. It is only known that they located the black truck she was driving, in which she was traveling and which was found inside the Cuale River.

The relatives informed that she was not found in the truck, but they hope to find her alive, as she probably must have gotten out of the vehicle and may be somewhere safe, or someone may have helped or rescued her, so they are still hoping to find her alive. Luz Berenice is 27 years old, the vehicle she was driving that night before being dragged by the river is a black Mitsubishi Outlander. Originally from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, she lived in Asheville, North Carolina, United States and had been living in Puerto Vallarta for 6 years. Berenice has several tattoos on her body, a lightning bolt near her neck and another tattoo on her left arm. According to German it is probable that she was wearing a black blouse and black pants. - For this reason we are making an appeal to the community of Puerto Vallarta, if anyone has any information, please let us know so that we can notify her relatives.