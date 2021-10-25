"Rick" Will Pass Near Chapala With Abundant Rainfall

Hurricane "Rick" made landfall this morning as a category 2 hurricane off the coast of Guerrero and as it has been advancing, at midday it entered the lands of Michoacán to be downgraded to a tropical storm. Forecasts indicate that by early Tuesday morning Rick will arrive as a tropical depression in the Ciénega area, almost in Chapala, in the state of Jalisco, although it will discharge a lot of water in the mountainous area. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, explained that for this reason it is not discarded that a lot of water may flow down rivers and streams in this region.

It Is Better to Be Forewarned

Cornejo Lopez said that the remnants will disperse over the western states of the country, including Jalisco and Nayarit, so "coastal municipalities should be attentive to the relevant rains that may occur in the inland valleys, which associated to the hydrological basins could represent sudden increases in river and stream flows". He detailed that for the region of the Bay of Banderas the forecast indicates that the possibility of rains is increasing and although the models do not show intense rains in this area, "it is better to be forewarned".

Rains Will Occur

On the other hand, the National Meteorological Service located Rick on land over the state of Michoacán at one o'clock in the afternoon, 50 kilometers west of Uruapan and 170 kilometers north of Lázaro Cárdenas. The tropical cyclone's displacement is 17 kilometers per hour with sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and wind gusts of 110 kilometers per hour. "Its cloud bands will produce extraordinary punctual rains in Michoacán and Guerrero, very strong punctual rains in Jalisco, Colima and Guanajuato, in addition to strong punctual rains in Nayarit and Estado de México", publishes the Meteorológico Nacional.