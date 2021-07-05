

A series of earthquakes occurred off the coast of Nayarit on Saturday, July 3rd.

After the earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred this Saturday July 3 in the southern end of the Marias Islands, off the coast of the state of Nayarit, six more aftershocks were recorded in the same area, with magnitudes ranging from 3.9 to 4.0, published on his wall Mario Alberto Ortiz Jimenez. The researcher of the Autonomous University of Nayarit, announced that even a "cora rebound" was triggered, in the vicinity of Rosario, about 45 kilometers southwest of the Yesca dam.

"The earthquakes in the area began to occur five minutes after the first one, during a period of two hours. It is possible that all this seismic activity was triggered by a small earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in El Grullo, Jalisco, which occurred early yesterday morning," explained the researcher. And he added: "After this small tremor, a seismic cascade was unleashed throughout the Jalisco block, which is experiencing strong pressures from the Rivera plate". He pointed out that it is also possible that the earthquakes off Nayarit are produced by upward movements of volcanic magma in the extreme south of the Marias Islands, off the coast of the state of Nayarit. The National Seismological Service confirmed the registration of the earthquakes referred to by researcher Mario Alberto Ortiz Jimenez in his daily report since the night of Saturday, July 3. Saturday's 5.6 magnitude earthquake was located by the National Seismological Service 108 kilometers northwest of Ixtapa, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and at a depth of 13 kilometers.