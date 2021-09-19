Storm Causes Overflowing of the Pitillal River



Storm chaos and flooding in different areas of the city this September 18, were reported. Residents of the Garza Blanca, San Esteban and Ex Hacienda de El Pitillal neighborhoods managed to move their cars to safety. The overflowing of the Pitillal River, at the lower part of the San Esteban neighborhood, began minutes before 10:00 p.m., a situation that alerted neighbors to take precautions to get to safety. Neighbors also reported rivers, streams and canals carrying a lot of water in the delegations of Ixtapa and Las Juntas, where emergency services responded to calls from neighbors. Flooding was also reported on Francisco Medina Ascencio and Pancho Villa avenues, as well as on Mexico and Los Poetas avenues. On the side of Medina Ascencio Avenue, near the area of Las Glorias and the Coppel store, the water rose more than 40 centimeters.

ALSO IN BAHÍA DE BANDERAS Meanwhile, municipal authorities of Banderas Bay and the state of Nayarit reported emergency situations in the El Indio stream, at the height of Bucerías, as well as in Sayulita, where the river that crosses the town also overflowed. In addition, Civil Protection reported that there were landslides and fallen trees on Federal Highway 200, resulting in slow traffic on the road from Bucerías to the town of Lo de Marcos. Likewise, the riverbed in the town of El Guamúchil overflowed, and Civil Protection first response units went to the site. For the moment, no major damage has been reported in the lower area of the town due to water entering homes. However, Civil Protection personnel are assessing the damage and the situation prevailing upstream to verify that no damage has been caused by the overflowing of the river.