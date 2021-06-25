en es
25
Fri, Jun
33 New Articles

Storm "Enrique' Approaching Will Pass Through the Bay

Weather
Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rains with maximum winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.


Tropical Storm "Enrique", which is moving into the Pacific Ocean parallel to the Mexican coast, was located this noon off the coast of Michoacán, approximately 295 kilometers south-southeast of Punta San Telmo Michoacán, and 410 kilometers south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima. The National Meteorological Service informed that the system has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, gusts of 95 kilometers per hour and displacement towards the west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. The forecast indicates that during the next few hours Enrique will continue to cause heavy rains in areas of the states of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco and Michoacán, as well as heavy rains in Oaxaca. The rains could cause landslides, an increase in river and stream levels, and overflows and flooding in low-lying areas. Therefore, the population of the aforementioned states and the maritime population are urged to heed Conagua's warnings and follow the indications of state and municipal Civil Protection authorities.

In Vallarta and Bahia. In Puerto Vallarta Victor Manuel Cornejo Lopez, meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas, informed that forecasts indicate that the tropical storm will not make landfall, although he warned that the cyclone will gradually strengthen this weekend until it reaches the category of hurricane 2 next Sunday. The population is urged to be informed about the evolution of the storm.

