"Surviving The Scorching Heat: Tips for Staying Cool In Puerto Vallarta"



The intense heat of Puerto Vallarta has been relentless in recent days, with temperatures soaring above 32 degrees Celsius without respite. As we eagerly await the arrival of the rainy season, the heat has intensified to the point where prolonged exposure to sunlight can be dangerous.

Although our bodies have natural mechanisms to regulate temperature, when the ambient temperatures rise dramatically, the human body becomes vulnerable to the power of the sun. In Puerto Vallarta, we will have to endure extremely high temperatures until the rain comes. It is best to find ways to cope without subjecting our physical bodies to excessive heat.

Excessive heat can lead to fatigue, dizziness, irritability, confusion, mood swings, emotional distress, and dehydration. These problems can strike unexpectedly, so it is always necessary to take preventive measures and remain vigilant in the face of extreme temperatures in our beloved Puerto.

The recommendations are simple: stay in cool places, drink plenty of water, apply damp compresses, or take more than three showers a day. In case of heatstroke, seek immediate medical attention, stay in a cool place, and drink rehydrating fluids. Infants, young children, adults over 65 years old, and people with chronic illnesses need to be cared for and protected with preventive measures during these hot days.

Of course, if you engage in outdoor activities and there is limited shade, it is necessary to use skin protection products such as a high-quality sunscreen that provides sufficient protection and hydration.