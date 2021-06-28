Swimmers Do Not Respect the Red Flag and Enter the Water



Despite the indications of the authorities regarding Hurricane Enrique, people continue to go to the sea and put their lives at risk, the red flag that was placed by Proteccion Civil has not been an impediment for tourists and local residents to enter the sea. This red flag was placed by the authorities of the municipal Civil Protection Unit on the main beaches of Puerto Vallarta, as a precautionary measure against the effects of hurricane "Enrique", located off the coast of Jalisco, with category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. However, during the morning, noon and afternoon of this Sunday, a lot of tourist movement could be seen in the sea and on the beach. At sea, boat tours continued to operate.



Yesterday, Sunday also saw a lot of activity at sea, with the presence of tourists in banana boats, skydivers, jet skiers and even skydive as well as the boats that offer trips to the sea. The Port Captaincy of Puerto Vallarta informed that until Sunday afternoon, navigation was only restricted to vessels outside the Bay of Banderas, although if necessary, the entire port would be closed to navigation. It is worth mentioning that already in the afternoon, after 4 pm, lifeguards began to ask swimmers to leave Holly Beach, due to the danger it poses because it is near the mouth of the Pitillal River where crocodiles tend to come down with the currents of the river.