The State Of Jalisco Registers Low Temperatures



This morning the temperature change was felt in Puerto Vallarta, and it was very cold at dawn, due to the low temperatures registered in the state of Jalisco and mainly in the metropolitan area.



According to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) the minimum temperature registered in Jalisco early Tuesday morning was -3.5°C at the weather station of San Gaspar de los Reyes, in Jalostotitlán in Jalisco, bordering the municipality of Aguascalientes.



The second station that registered low temperatures early this morning was Achimec in the municipality of Huejucar, Jalisco, with -1.0°C and was followed by La Sauceda, in Lagos de Moreno with 0 degrees Celsius.



While in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone the 3minimum recorded was 4.4°C at the Guadalajara meteorological observatory "Los Colomos", December 16 has been the date that this station has marked the lowest temperature in the city with 3.6°C so far this 2022.



The weather forecast for the rest of the day in the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara at 13:00 hours a maximum of 23°C, at 16:00 hours a maximum of 25° and at 19:00 hours it begins to drop to 20°C.



Health authorities ask to take precautions when going outdoors or in places with low temperatures to avoid respiratory diseases, as well as to cover the nose, and maintain a healthy diet, rich in citrus fruits and vitamin C.

In case of using the heater, do not dress too warmly, to avoid the sudden change of temperature in the body. In addition to eating well.