Three Earthquakes Shake Vallarta



Three earthquakes of medium magnitude shook the region of Puerto Vallarta early this morning and early this morning, with no material damage reported. According to the National Seismological Service, the first earthquake of this day was registered at 01:30 a.m. with an intensity of 3.1 degrees and was located 76 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, at a depth of 23 kilometers. The second quake was reported at 04:52 a.m. with an intensity of 3.2 degrees and was located 18 kilometers southeast of Puerto Vallarta, at a depth of 6 kilometers. The third earthquake was reported at 10:04 a.m. with an intensity of 4.0 degrees and was located only 3 kilometers northeast of the Ixtapa delegation, in Puerto Vallarta, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta confirmed that it was this third telluric movement that was felt among the population, which at that time was already active in their workplaces. He reported that some buildings, such as the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA), located in the Los Portales neighborhood of this city, were evacuated as a preventive measure. However, no material damage was reported in the port, only some nervous breakdowns among those who evacuated the UMA, which has a total of four floors, with a first floor and basement.

Authorities ask citizens to be informed for any situation that may arise.

Drills have been carried out in the city, precisely as measures in case of this type of phenomena.