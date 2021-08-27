Tropical Storm Nora Will Pass Over the Bay, Today



The National Meteorological Service confirmed this Thursday the formation of tropical storm "Nora", located in the afternoon to the south of the coast of Guerrero, particularly 440 kilometers south-southwest of Acapulco, and 785 kilometers south, southeast of Manzanillo, Colima.

The tropical storm, which could reach the category of hurricane 1 during the weekend, will move parallel to the Mexican coasts. It is for this reason that a wide surveillance zone has been established for the effects of the tropical cyclone from Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacán, to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and of course in the Bay of Banderas shared by Puerto Valllarta and the municipality of Bahia de Banderas, Nayarit.

The National Meteorological Service forecasts that the tropical storm will reach the category of hurricane 1 off the coasts of Colima and Jalisco to continue its path parallel to Baja California Sur. For this reason, the National Meteorological Service warns that the wide circulation of the tropical cyclone will cause punctual torrential rains in Guerrero, heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, and very heavy rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Coloma and Michoacan. The meteorological phenomenon carries winds with gusts of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour and would cause waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The recommendations are to take extreme precautions to the population in general in the areas of the mentioned States due to rains, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and to attend the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System in each entity.